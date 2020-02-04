Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALRS. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS:ALRS opened at $21.04 on Friday. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the third quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the third quarter worth approximately $763,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the third quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the third quarter worth approximately $438,000.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

