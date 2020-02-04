Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CRON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cronos Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Cronos Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.54.

CRON opened at $7.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 3.22. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $25.10.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 million. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 4,086.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cronos Group by 77.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,068,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,910,000 after buying an additional 3,966,024 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cronos Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 666,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 694.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 633,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 553,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cronos Group by 552.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 345,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Cronos Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

