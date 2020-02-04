Zacks Investment Research Lowers PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.30. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.42.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.09. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,457 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,619,000 after purchasing an additional 394,773 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,640,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,291,000 after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 379,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 374,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.