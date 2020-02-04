Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of GPMT opened at $18.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 28.17 and a quick ratio of 28.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 118.31%.

In related news, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $100,151.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 111,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $219,787.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,318.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,186 shares of company stock worth $389,308. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

