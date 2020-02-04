Zacks: Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $33.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sculptor Capital Management an industry rank of 17 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

SCU opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,164.58 and a beta of 1.11. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.59 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 87.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 165,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $3,489,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Georganne Proctor sold 2,413 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $42,348.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $392,207.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

