ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Shares of ZIOP stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.34). As a group, research analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $61,251.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,415.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 110,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $540,186.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,843,967 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,558.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,068 shares of company stock worth $991,405. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

