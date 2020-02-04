Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,755 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

In other news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 16,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $583,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,653,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,590,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,136 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,243 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

