1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €21.00 by Credit Suisse Group

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.72 ($38.05).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

Shares of ETR:DRI opened at €22.24 ($25.86) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1 year low of €20.84 ($24.23) and a 1 year high of €39.08 ($45.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 9.98.

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.