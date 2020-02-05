1,442 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

In related news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of VHT opened at $192.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $159.00 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.53 and its 200 day moving average is $178.63.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

