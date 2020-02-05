180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TURN opened at $2.15 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 44,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $95,386.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 740,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,864.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 80,061 shares of company stock valued at $172,198 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 171,428 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $715,000. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in 180 Degree Capital by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

