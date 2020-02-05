$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) will post $2.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the lowest is $1.98 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $8.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

In other Dana news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 10,000 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Dana during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dana during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dana during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Dana during the third quarter worth about $156,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAN opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.29. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.