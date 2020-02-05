2,208 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 222.0% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 84,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 78,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of PM opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average is $81.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.