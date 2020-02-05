$25.99 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to post $25.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.00 million and the lowest is $25.97 million. Marchex posted sales of $23.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $103.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.50 million to $103.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $104.47 million, with estimates ranging from $103.94 million to $105.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook acquired 55,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $199,852.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 398,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,396 over the last 90 days. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 29,234 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Marchex by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marchex by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 78,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marchex by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 308,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Marchex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Marchex has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

