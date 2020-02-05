2,568 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.92%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

