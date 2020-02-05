33,362 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $92.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $94.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.54 and its 200 day moving average is $89.96.

