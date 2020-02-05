4,250 Shares in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Bought by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $96.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.