7,354 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 192,874 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the period.

VIG stock opened at $127.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $104.04 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

