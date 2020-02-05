955 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 34,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,188,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $183.24 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.82. The company has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

