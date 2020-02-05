AbbVie (ABBV) to Release Earnings on Friday

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Analysts expect AbbVie to post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ABBV opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

