ABIOMED (ABMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect ABIOMED to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $185.95 on Wednesday. ABIOMED has a 12-month low of $155.02 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.65 and a 200-day moving average of $192.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.25.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

