ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.33.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACIW. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

