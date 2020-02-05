Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Decreased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,122 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 29.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after buying an additional 1,106,998 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $34,333,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 93.1% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 864,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,752,000 after buying an additional 416,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,103.8% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 441,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after buying an additional 404,560 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie set a $58.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average is $54.28. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

