Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Adecoagro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $7.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $220.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 105.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 99,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 301.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,403,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,026 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 170.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 54,593 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

