adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €310.00 by Credit Suisse Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €310.00 ($360.47) price objective from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($325.58) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €286.05 ($332.62).

ADS opened at €291.40 ($338.84) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €298.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €280.63. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

