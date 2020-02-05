Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,925 ($25.32) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Investec cut Admiral Group to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Admiral Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,124.88 ($27.95).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,280 ($29.99) on Monday. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a one year high of GBX 2,340 ($30.78). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,293.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,155.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Andy Crossley purchased 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, with a total value of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.