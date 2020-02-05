AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,313,000 after acquiring an additional 834,790 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 6.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 54,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 349,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $57.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,028.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

