Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Afya in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Afya presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. Afya has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.20.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Afya will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Afya during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Afya by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

