AGCO (AGCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) will release its Q4 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect AGCO to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. AGCO has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.31.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

