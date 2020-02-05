Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Trading 5.1% Higher

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.17 and last traded at $34.15, 371,108 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 237,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti raised their price target on Agilysys from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Agilysys from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

The firm has a market cap of $808.01 million, a P/E ratio of -72.67 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $41.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Agilysys by 15.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Agilysys by 25.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 17.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

