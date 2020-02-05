Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Given New $44.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AIMT. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.59 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.58.

NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $29.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. Aimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $600,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,645,900. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,154,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after purchasing an additional 663,620 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,338,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,969,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,706,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,167,000 after purchasing an additional 164,038 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

