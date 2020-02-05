Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading 7.1% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.18, 1,287,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 655,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.19.

Specifically, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 954,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $17,669,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $25,497.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,406,842 shares of company stock valued at $26,666,435. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Alector had a negative return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 378.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alector Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Alector by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

