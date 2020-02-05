Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) PT Lowered to $133.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Nomura from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Nomura’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALXN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $102.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

