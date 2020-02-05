Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) SVP Stuart A. Hockridge Sells 802 Shares

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ALGN opened at $256.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.29. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.84 and a twelve month high of $334.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Align Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.