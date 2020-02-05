Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON AGY opened at GBX 11.25 ($0.15) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.77. Allergy Therapeutics has a 52 week low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 15.70 ($0.21). The stock has a market capitalization of $71.57 million and a P/E ratio of 22.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.45.

About Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. It sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees. The company's products include Pollinex, Pollinex Quattro, Oralvac, Acarovac Plus, and Venomil.

