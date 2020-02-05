Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 60 Shares

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,447.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,024.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,410.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1,281.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after purchasing an additional 131,482 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alphabet by 33.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,172,000 after purchasing an additional 113,206 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,565.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

