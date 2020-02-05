Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

DOX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amdocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.25.

DOX stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,634,000 after acquiring an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,250,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,923,000 after acquiring an additional 120,222 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,380,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,499,000 after acquiring an additional 391,571 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

