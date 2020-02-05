Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Cfra raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $189.00. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ameriprise Financial traded as high as $174.13 and last traded at $174.06, with a volume of 259188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.46.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,423.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.