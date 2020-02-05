Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

ASYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amtech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Shares of ASYS stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 million, a P/E ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Amtech Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 7,568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

