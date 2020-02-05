Analysts Expect Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $538.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) will post $538.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $527.54 million to $542.40 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $441.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $20,008,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $9,699,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $465,000.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

