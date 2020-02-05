Analysts Set Expectations for City Holding’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of City in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman expects that the bank will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for City’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. City had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut City from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on City in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $77.39 on Monday. City has a fifty-two week low of $71.39 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. City’s payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,709 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $138,138.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,250 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of City by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in City by 35.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in City by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in City during the second quarter valued at about $4,641,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in City by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

