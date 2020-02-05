Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Antares Pharma (ATRS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) in the last few weeks:

2/4/2020 – Antares Pharma was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/24/2020 – Antares Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Antares Pharma was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/15/2020 – Antares Pharma was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/7/2020 – Antares Pharma was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of ATRS opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. Antares Pharma Inc has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $590.88 million, a P/E ratio of 369.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antares Pharma news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,891 shares in the company, valued at $9,267,216.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $366,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,355. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth $730,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,799,058 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 10.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,904,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,875,000 after buying an additional 993,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,419,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,409,000 after buying an additional 110,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth $362,000. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

