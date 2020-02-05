Analyzing AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) and Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) and Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

AllianceBernstein has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AllianceBernstein pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Franklin Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. AllianceBernstein pays out 94.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin Resources pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AllianceBernstein has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Franklin Resources has increased its dividend for 38 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AllianceBernstein and Franklin Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein 0 0 2 0 3.00 Franklin Resources 6 5 0 0 1.45

AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.57%. Franklin Resources has a consensus price target of $27.20, suggesting a potential upside of 6.33%. Given AllianceBernstein’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AllianceBernstein is more favorable than Franklin Resources.

Profitability

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Franklin Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein 6.55% 15.18% 15.18% Franklin Resources 21.99% 12.76% 9.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Franklin Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein $3.37 billion 0.97 $242.39 million $2.67 12.71 Franklin Resources $5.77 billion 2.20 $1.20 billion $2.52 10.15

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein. Franklin Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AllianceBernstein, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats AllianceBernstein on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

