Analyzing Comerica (NYSE:CMA) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (NYSE:BKOR)

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comerica and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica $3.82 billion 2.38 $1.20 billion $7.81 8.05 Oak Ridge Financial Services $22.85 million 1.85 $3.98 million N/A N/A

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Risk and Volatility

Comerica has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Comerica and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica 31.33% 16.20% 1.64% Oak Ridge Financial Services 17.70% N/A N/A

Dividends

Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Comerica pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comerica has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Comerica is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Comerica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Comerica and Oak Ridge Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica 6 13 1 0 1.75 Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comerica currently has a consensus target price of $71.85, suggesting a potential upside of 14.23%. Given Comerica’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Comerica is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Summary

Comerica beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. It also offers various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services comprising fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. It also sells annuity products; and life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The company also engages in the securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, and Michigan, as well as in Arizona and Florida, Canada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts; and provides home loans, refinancing, reverse mortgages, home equity loans, business term loans, and business lines of credit, as well as credit cards. It also offers overdrafts, investment products, cash management services, remote deposit capturing services; interactive teller machines; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and E-Statements. In addition, the company provides insurance services, including personal, life, homeowners, personal umbrella, vacation home, condo/renters, automobile, motorcycle, watercraft, flood recreational vehicle, worker compensation, builder's risk, business property, commercial auto, liability, crime and employee theft, inland marine equipment, professional, and wealth protection insurance services. It operates through a network of branches in Greensboro, Summerfield, and Oak Ridge, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

