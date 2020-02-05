ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANZBY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ANZ in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ANZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ANZ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. ANZ has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $20.08.

About ANZ

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

