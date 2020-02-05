Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) to report sales of $101.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aphria’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.76 million and the lowest is $100.32 million. Aphria posted sales of $55.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year sales of $418.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.87 million to $436.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $584.70 million, with estimates ranging from $462.48 million to $730.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aphria.

APHA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.30 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Shares of NYSE:APHA opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Aphria has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aphria by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,402,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,870,000 after acquiring an additional 135,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aphria by 410.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 407,658 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aphria by 1,737.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 337,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 319,054 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Aphria by 17.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares during the period. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

