Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

ARMK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Aramark stock opened at $43.14 on Monday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

