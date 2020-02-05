Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on Ardelyx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Ardelyx from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

ARDX opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $8.49.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.