Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,448 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.06.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $247.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.53 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.38 and its 200-day moving average is $227.26.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

