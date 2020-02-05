Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,670 iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 158,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JXI opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a one year low of $51.27 and a one year high of $62.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average is $57.46.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.