Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,884 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $115.98 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $118.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

